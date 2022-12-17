2 pedestrians die after being hit by a truck in southern Ore.

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people died after being hit by a truck while crossing a highway Friday night in Josephine County, according to Oregon State Police.

OSP said just after 6:30 p.m. Friday, troopers responded to the 1900 block of Highway 99 in Josephine County. They said they learned two pedestrians were crossing the street to go to a Christmas party when they were hit by a truck going north on Highway 99. Both pedestrians died. They have been identified as 85-year-old Gwen Jacobsen and 91-year-old Deverne Jacobsen of Grants Pass.

The driver of the truck, 24-year-old Skylar Fucci of Grants Pass, did not stop. Troopers found him at about 9:15 p.m. and he cooperated with investigators.

Troopers took Fucci to the Josephine County jail on two counts of felony hit-and-run. OSP said it is continuing to investigate.

