Bah humbug! Grinch steals donations meant for Portland Rescue Mission

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - During what is typically a time of giving, Portland Rescue Mission says a grinch has stolen donations meant to help those in the community.

“We came in on Monday expecting one of these boxes to be full, it’s the Christmas season,” said Executive Director Eric Bauer. “We usually have up to 1,000 letters in there and about $100,000 in donations typically this time of year. We had nothing. It was empty.”

They went to the Post Office to investigate and believe someone posing as a mail courier took off with the donations.

“We immediately went to the Postal Inspector and they’ve been looking at it since Monday,” said Bauer. “We haven’t heard any feedback at this time on what might have happened and we haven’t been able to get the data to see the names of the people who mailed things to us.”

Portland Rescue Mission says authorities are reviewing video and attempting to secure scans of the letters destined for Portland Rescue Mission. Meanwhile, the U.S. Postal Service has taken steps this week to tighten its mail pickup security process. Bauer says they wanted donors to be aware of the situation.

“If you mailed to us last week between Wednesday and Saturday, there’s a chance your mail has been lost,” said Bauer. “Check your accounts and make sure everything is in order. We also set up an email address to check and see if we got your stuff.”

Portland Recue Mission’s recommendations:

· Any person or organization that mailed a donation to Portland Rescue Mission between December 7 and December 10 is advised to remain vigilant and check their financial account to see if there is any unauthorized activity and report it to their financial institution.

· Donors can also contact Portland Rescue Mission directly by emailing verifygift@pdxmission.org and requesting that we confirm receipt of their donation. Please include name, address, and amount of gift.

· Donors who wish to avoid sending donations by mail can arrange for online giving through www.PortlandRescueMission.org.

Bauer says this couldn’t have happened at a worse time for the organization.

“This is by far the busiest time of year,” said Bauer. “Almost half of all of our income comes in the month of December. All of our support comes from the private sector, no government money. So the private individuals who mailed these letters are 80% of our giving. Businesses, churches, and foundations make up the rest. That’s why a Monday in December is a big hit, but more importantly, we want those donors to be protected and we want them to check.”

Portland Rescue Mission provides a range of services for those experiencing homelessness and Bauer says that couldn’t be done without the support from donors.

“Despite this loss, I am so grateful for the local community, their support, and compassion for their neighbors that are in great need,” said Bauer. “Everything we do is from them and that’s why all the more it hurts that someone took that on Monday. That’s compassion in the form of giving and someone didn’t respect it enough to let it go where it needed to go.”

