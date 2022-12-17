Elderly woman rescued from apartment where fire started in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - An elderly woman was pulled from her apartment and 13 other people were displaced after a fire in Vancouver on Friday night.

The Vancouver Fire Department said just after 6:30 p.m. Friday, it was dispatched to a fire alarm at 3200 Northeast 62nd Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found a hallway of the apartment complex filled with smoke and water on the floor.

One of the residents said there was an elderly woman still in her apartment. Once firefighters entered the apartment where the fire started, they found the woman lying in her bed. They moved her outside, she was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

There were 13 residents who could not stay in their homes and were assisted by the Vancouver Housing Authority while the apartments are restored.

Apartment sprinklers were able to put out the fire and firefighters worked to remove smoke. VFD said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

