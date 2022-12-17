Mostly Dry Weekend, But Turning Cloudy

Good morning!

It’s a cold one out there! We’re seeing pretty widespread frost this morning and temperatures across the metro area in the 20s. The only exception is farther east around Troutdale, where winds are still breezy and temperatures are closer to freezing. The breezy wind will begin to die down later this morning and won’t be a factor as we go through the rest of the day. If you’re heading out early this morning, give yourself time to do some scraping! Thankfully our roads are dry, so ice on the roads shouldn’t be too much of an issue.

This weekend we are going to be mostly dry. We’re starting the day sunny today, with clouds increasing this afternoon. Those clouds will help to keep temperatures a bit more mild tonight, which won’t be as cold. Tomorrow, expect a mostly cloudy day, which will be mostly dry, however, at any time there could be a light shower. Most of us will stay dry and if we do get a shower, it won’t be much.

The week starts out mainly dry as well, with just an evening shower possible. The clouds will continue early this week though. We have cold air to the north, which will keep temperatures into the low 40s and upper 30s through most of the forecast. Tuesday provides our first chance of some interesting weather, as precipitation returns. We’re still monitoring whether that moisture will interact with the nearby cold air to provide snow at sea level. Right now, we think we will see mixed showers Tuesday. Things dry out Wednesday and temperatures will be slightly colder.

Thursday also looks to be an interesting day with wet weather arriving later in the day. We’re watching whether that precipitation will arrive in the form of rain, snow or possibly even some freezing rain. Right now, we think it could be warm enough that we are just seeing rain. However, this could bring a lot of snow and ice to the Gorge. we see the rain continue into Friday.

