Northeast Portland family shaken up after mom robbed at gunpoint

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Northeast Portland family is shaken up after an armed robber took the money they hoped to use for Christmas this year.

“I never thought that would happen in my wildest dreams,” Nicole Luther said.

Tuesday was a typical day. Around 10 a.m., Luther was going to take her youngest daughter to school and her oldest daughter Christmas shopping. When she went outside to warm up the car, a man was right outside her side door.

“He immediately pulled a gun out of his hoodie. It was a black gun in his right hand and he said, ‘give me your purse’ and I knew the girls were right behind me, so I just gave him my purse,” she said.

She went inside to call 911 and said police were quick to respond, but so far, no arrests have been made.

Luther said the timing of this couldn’t be worse.

Just a month ago she lost her job, but she recently got a check in the mail that was going towards presents and a tree. There was $1,700 in cash in her purse when it was taken and said their Christmas was essentially taken too.

“It’s sad for my kids. It’s not fair to them. you know? As a mom, that’s what Christmas is about,” she said.

Luckily, her dad got them a tree and her daughter’s school gave them a few gifts to open on Christmas day.

She said she’s just happy no one was hurt and hopes people are more vigilant, even at home.

“We’re blessed, we’re okay. We have each other but I want everyone to be careful out here and pay attention. Don’t try to fight, it’s not ever worth it,” she said.

They set up a GoFundMe to replace the stolen money. If you’d like to help, you can donate here.

