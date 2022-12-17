Parents scramble to find Amoxicillin as shortage expected to last months

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The makers of Amoxicillin are calling a shortage of the antibiotic a “side effect” of the “triple-demic.”

The American Academy of Pediatrics said the drug is in short supply and they expect it to be that way for several months.

Kate Nutting is a mother in Portland and she was shocked that pharmacies were all out of the antibiotic for her child’s ear infection.

“I don’t have the time to go on a wild goose chase, not knowing how long I will be looking for something with a sick kid in the car crying and uncomfortable,” Nutting said.

Amoxicillin is a weaker antibiotic, commonly prescribed to young children because it’s easier for their systems to handle. The AAP said they’re advising pediatricians to find alternatives as the supply continues to remain low and demand is high. Drug makers claim doctors presumptively prescribe the antibiotic when children are sick with RSV, COVID-19, or the Flu. As a result, parents are left looking for other options.

“Ear infections we could all handle, right?” Nutting said. “At least it’s not RSV, at least it’s not the Flu, at least it’s not COVID, he has an ear infection. We should be able to nip this in the bud, and now has an ear infection is adding this complex stressor that didn’t exist.”

For pharmacists like Thanh Le at LeCare Pharmacy in Northeast Portland, he said turning parents away is a hard thing to do.

“I keep trying every single day to make sure I have enough in stock,” Le said. “But sometimes you can’t get it. "

Nutting said her child’s doctor gave her the option of choosing a stronger antibiotic. The side effects were rough on her 9-month-old. But she said she had no other option.

“They said you can take this prescription and drive around to try and find Amoxicillin but there’s no guarantee how many pharmacies you’ll go to,” Nutting said. “They offered to prescribe a wider spectrum antibiotic, more intense, more tougher on their little systems.”

Thanh said if you are having trouble finding Amoxicillin, contact your doctor.

