Portlanders flock to Peacock Lane despite cold weather

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - December brings lower temperatures, but it’s also the time that spirits are higher.

At Peacock Lane, you get a bit of both.

Since opening the street Thursday night, those eager for a taste of holiday spirit started coming in the masses armed with hats, gloves, jackets and the like. People like Jim and Beverly, who came to experience the light show, are bundling up for a good time.

“We’ve got all kinds of goodies on,” Beverly said.

Regardless of the cold conditions, Beverly went on to say it’s community gatherings like walking the strip of Peacock Lane that gets people in the spirit and makes it all worth it. “Why, look around! Every house is just fantastic!”

Each house with a theme, and lights shining bright in the night.

“I like how they’re very colorful and they represent Christmas in a different way,” Kris from Colorado said. “They’re bright and cheerful and people need that this time of year,” Beverly added. “It’s wonderful.”

Peacock Lane is famous for going all out to connect the spirit of the season with lights of every color.

“Wherever you’re from it’s a cool connection and they do it right here on this lane,” David, visiting with his family, said.

Some even experiencing it for the first time, like Jim, who doesn’t believe it has taken him this long to swing by.

“It has taken me 85 years to do this,” he said. “I really enjoy it.”

Others getting the experience fresh, “we’re very excited to be here, and also introduce our daughter to it,” David said holding his daughter. His partner, Allye, adding “it’s just a very magical place to be and we’re getting into the Christmas spirit now that we have a kid, and this is one of the ways we can get excited.”

If you do pay a visit, Friday and Saturday are for pedestrians only.

Cars will be welcome starting Sunday, and the lights stay on until 11:00 p.m. every night until Dec. 31.

