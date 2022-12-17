Rollover crash leaves 1 with life-threatening injuries in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being pulled from a car by firefighters in southeast Portland on Saturday morning.

The Portland Police Bureau said just before 9 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a one-car crash on Southeast 148th Avenue just south of Southeast Main Street. They said firefighters pulled a man who was trapped from a car that rolled over. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said a man was pulled from a car that rolled over in a crash on Saturday morning on SE 148th Ave. (PPB)

Officers said due to the severity of the crash, the major crash team is investigating. SE 148th Ave. is closed between SE Main St. and Southeast Mill Street during the investigation.

