Web Exclusive: One-on-one with representative-elect Andrea Salinas

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon has another representative-elect preparing to serve in Congress for the first time.

FOX 12 sits down with Democrat Andrea Salinas who will be representing the newly created 6th Congressional District, which includes a portion of the southern metro area extending down toward Salem. Salinas has most recently served in the Oregon State Legislature representing Lake Oswego.

In her conversation with FOX 12, she talked about how she is preparing for her new role and reflected on her victory over Republican Mike Erickson.

Salinas defeated Erickson by about 7,000 votes. The race was highly contested because it was an open seat in the newly formed district.

Even though Salinas is set to be sworn into Congress on Jan 3., Erickson has filed a lawsuit against her campaign, alleging false statements were made in a TV ad during the campaign about his past legal troubles.

Court documents say Erickson is seeking $800,000 in damages. The trial date is postponed at this time.

In the interview, Salinas shares her top legislative priorities and how she will be one of the first Hispanic members of Congress representing Oregon on Capitol Hill, alongside fellow freshman representative Lori Chavez Deremer who won in Oregon’s 5th District. She also discusses how her father’s story of immigrating from Mexico years ago has inspired her throughout her career.

