Cloudy and mainly dry Sunday & Monday, milder overnights

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It was a cold and frosty start to the day across the metro area. Low temperatures were in the 20s for everybody, and some outlying areas were down in the teens. The 25-degree low temperature for PDX this morning is the coldest so far of the season.

Clouds started pushing in this afternoon, and we should be mostly cloudy this evening. That’ll help our overnight temperatures warm up a bit but it’ll still be chilly, in the low to mid 30s. Most of us should be above freezing tonight, so hopefully you won’t need the ice scraper tomorrow morning.

Plan on another dry but mostly cloudy day on Sunday. There is a slight shower chance, particularly in the morning. High temperatures will top out in the low to mid 40s around the Portland metro. We’ll see some light flurries up around the ski resorts, but snow accumulation will be pretty minimal.

We’re still watching to see what models are doing with next week. For now, Monday looks cloudy but dry, and the potential for a rain/snow mix is still there for Tuesday but a couple of our models are wanting to dry us out more, which makes that possibility much less likely. It’s possible we see some lowland snowflakes in the morning, but it would be very light. We’re back to likely dry conditions on Wednesday, and then things get more interesting on Thursday. Temperatures will be dropping into the mid to upper 30s Wednesday and Thursday as we get clipped by some Arctic air pushing into the Midwest.

Thursday will be turning wet later in the day, but the question is whether that precipitation will be rain, snow, or freezing rain. One of our models still wants to pull some of that Arctic air through the Gorge, in which case we could see an ice storm that could reach into some metro areas. We’ll be warming up a bit Friday and Saturday, so we’re less concerned about frozen precipitation in the metro on those days, although the Gorge could still have some tricky travel conditions on Friday.

By the time we get to Saturday everybody should be warm enough that anything falling will be rain, even up in the mountains. That will be a very wet day, with high temperatures expected back in the mid 40s.

