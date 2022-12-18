Cloudy & Mostly Dry Sunday

Good morning and happy Sunday! Hope you all have had a great weekend!

We’ve been seeing a few showers and light sprinkles early this morning, but so far, no measurable precipitation. Through the day a shower could be possible at times but expect a mainly dry day and lots of clouds. Temperatures today will be mild and reach a high in the low 40s. We look to stay mainly dry going into Monday as well and temperatures will again be right around 40.

Tuesday is still a little uncertain, but any chance of snow is looking much less likely. Depending on when showers arrive, a mixed precipitation or “chunky” rain could still happen, but it’s looking more likely that we just see a few rain showers Tuesday. Showers also look to be fewer, and some models have us dry on Tuesday.

The middle of the week and beyond is difficult to forecast right now. It looks likely that Wednesday will stay dry, and we will turn wet later in the day on Thursday. The big question is what kind of precipitation we will get Thursday and Friday. By the middle of the week, it looks like 850 mb temperatures will be rising, bringing warm air aloft. However, models show temperatures at the surface could plummet into Thursday. If that were to happen, we could see freezing rain Thursday and Friday. However, if temperatures are warmer at the surface, it’s likely we will just see rain here in the valleys. This will depend on if we get offshore vs. onshore flow. We will be monitoring this closely in the coming days. For now, I’ve gone more conservative with the forecast, with highs above freezing and just rain for now. Stay tuned...

