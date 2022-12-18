Menorah lighting ceremony Sunday in Pioneer Square

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A local Jewish organization will be hosting a public menorah lighting at Portland’s Pioneer Square on Sunday evening, the first night of Hanukkah, the eight-day Festival of Lights, according to Chabad of Oregon.

The ceremony, hosted by Chabad of Oregon, will begin at 5 p.m., and will include a time to honor Ukrainian refugees and pray that light will overpower darkness and peace will overcome war, the organization said.

“The Chanukah Menorah is a symbol and message of the triumph of freedom over oppression, of spirit over matter, of light over darkness,” said Rabbi Moshe Wilhelm, director of Chabad of Oregon. “Darkness is not chased away by brooms and sticks, but by illumination. Our sages said, “A little light expels a lot of darkness.”

People are also encouraged to bring gifts for the refugee children.

SEE ALSO: Portlanders flock to Peacock Lane despite cold weather

Chabad of Oregon said this year will be especially significant, as Jewish communities around the world celebrate the Year of Hakhel or “Gathering,” a once-in-seven-years Jewish tradition.

“Unity is what makes a strong community,” said Rabbi Motti WIlhelm, event organizer. “Hakhel is a time for us to tune in to this, because together we can accomplish great things. There is no greater display of the literal light it is in our power to bring into the world than to gather together and light the menorah. This is what the world needs.”

Chabad of Oregon said the event will also include a fire dancer, fresh latkes and offer free Hanukkah menorahs and candles for people to light at home.

People can find the event Facebook page here

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.