Officer shoots armed man after reports of threats in Longview

LONGVIEW, Wash. (KPTV) - A man is injured after being shot by a Kelso police officer early Sunday morning.

The Kelso Police Department said just before midnight Sunday, the Longview Police Department responded to a man with a gun in the 2400 block of Mulberry Avenue. He was threatening himself, his wife and children. The Kelso Police Department was called in as mutual aid. Officers attempted to make contact with the suspect and a Kelso officer shot him.

The suspect was taken to a hospital, but his condition is unknown. His name has not been released.

No officers were injured. The Clark County major crimes team is investigating.

