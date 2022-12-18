Semi drives miles through Portland area splashing red die on other vehicles, road

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A semi-truck driver drove for miles through the Portland metro area Saturday evening, despite knowing his load of liquid red dye was splashing out onto other vehicles and the the road, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

Police responded around 7:30 p.m. to reports of a leaking semi trailer near Northwest Marine Drive and Northwest Eastwind Drive in Troutdale. Police said they found the road covered in red liquid.

SEE ALSO: ‘We need you right now’: Local businesses urge shoppers to invest in community this year

Deputies found and spoke with the driver, 40-year-old Junior Jean, who told them his load was a liquid used to dye mulch. According to police, Jean said that he stopped to check his truck after another driver flagged him down. But, he said, the company told him to continue driving several more miles to his destination in Troutdale.

According to police, he drove north on Interstate 205 from Southeast Sunnyside Road, then took Interstate 84 east to the Northeast Marine Drive exit between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

While Jean told police the dye washes away with water, police said it is possible that vehicles may have been damaged by the liquids, and said that anyone with stain still on their vehicle after a carwash should email Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office at webmaster@mcso.us and provide full name, telephone number, vehicle make and model, and a picture of the vehicle damage.

SEE ALSO: Rollover crash leaves 1 with life-threatening injuries in SE Portland

Deputies issued Jean several citations, including:

Operating with sifting or leaking load

Criminal mischief in the third degree

Reckless driving

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.