‘We need you right now’: Local businesses urge shoppers to invest in community this year

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s the holiday season and more and more shoppers are hitting the streets in search of ideas and gifts for their loved ones.

Meanwhile, local businesses like Premo’s Toys and Cantina are saying they could use some of that love too. Between the pandemic and crime in the area, it’s been a tough time.

“Business has been a little slow,” said Daniel Straub, the owner of the store. “The city has been a little rough.”

He opened his shop around a year and a half ago, and business started off strong. He said last year’s Christmas sales were shining, which he partially attributes to the city pushing people to see what’s out there.

“Last year was really good compared to this year.”

However, he said, it’s not too late for that to turn around and hopes to see more people shopping locally.

“People always talk about, ‘I miss this store, or I miss this store.” He said it’s usually because they didn’t get the business needed to stay afloat. “It’s because we need people, like the everyday household people, so they can survive. When you shop local, you’re really putting food on my table and helping.”

Straub said a gift equally as thoughtful as any Christmas present would be shopping locally this holiday season.

“Support local businesses because we all really need the love. We need you right now.”

This comes as inflation rates are around 7%, falling roughly 2% since June.

Straub said they’re running all kinds of deals, like many other local businesses around the holidays, in hopes of enticing shoppers.

