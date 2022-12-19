1 arrested after late-night dumpster fire in Salem

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A 28-year-old man was arrested early Sunday morning after a series of fires were reported in Salem, according to the Salem Police Department.

Around 10 p.m., police and fire crews responded to the 1900 block of Lancaster Drive Northeast after someone reported a dumpster fire at the BottleDrop building. Police developed a suspect description from surveillance footage.

During the next few hours, three more suspicious fires were reported in the same area, with the last just after 1 a.m. Sunday at the Lucky Fortune Restaurant at 1401 Lancaster Drive NE.

At some point early Sunday morning, an officer on patrol saw a person who fit the suspect’s description from the BottleDrop fire and detained him. Police did not say when exactly on Sunday morning the suspect was spotted.

Police said the man, Leonardo Hernandez-Cruz, tried to run away, but was quickly caught and arrested. Hernandez-Cruz later “admitted to arson investigators his involvement in the garbage receptacle fire at the BottleDrop location,” police said.

Hernandez-Cruz was booked into the Marion County Jail and charged with arson, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. Police said he will be arraigned on Monday.

