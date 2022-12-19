Beaverton bridal shop offers a few lucky brides chance to win free dress this holiday season

With love in the air and loved ones all around, the holiday season is a perfect time to get engaged and find the perfect dress for the big day!
By Ayo Elise
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 8:48 AM PST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) – With love in the air and loved ones all around, the holiday season is a perfect time to get engaged and find the perfect dress for the big day! FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by True Society Bridal to learn more.

True Society is giving away a dress to a few lucky brides, learn more on their website by clicking here.

