Ducks’ center Forsyth a finalist for Jason Witten Award

EUGENE, Ore. (KPTV) - The University of Oregon’s Alex Forsyth is one of three finalists for the Jason Witten Award, which honors the best leader in college football.

The three main characteristics for the award are courage, integrity and sportsmanship. The Ducks’ all-American center from West Linn forever pays tribute to his late father.

“When you pursue through adversity, I think hard work gets rewarded in life and good karma is going to come your way for those who put in the time and the effort,” Forsyth said.

If anyone deserves years of good karma, Forsyth. His all-American effort in Eugene has been a Duck-blur.

“When I was sitting back the other day, I was like, ‘Man, it went by faster than I could have ever imagined,’” he said.

Recruited by Mark Helfrich, the 23-year-old sixth-year Ducks center played for Willie Taggart, Mario Cristobal and Dan Lanning with a COVID year in there too.

“When I wake up in the morning, it literally feels like a dream,” Forsyth said. “I am the most blessed man on the planet. I don’t know what I did to deserve this. But I just feel incredibly lucky every morning I wake up.”

Nothing that comes Forsyth’s way will ever be as challenging as losing his father in the eighth grade. Steve Forsyth was one of two innocent victims in the Clackamas Town Center shooting on Dec. 11, 2012. The grief never gets easier for Alex Forsyth, his mom and his sister, especially during the holiday season.

“He is smiling ear-to-ear,” Alex Forsyth said. “I know he is super proud of me. Not just what I’ve accomplished on the football field but in the classroom and being the first person in my family to get a master’s degree. Hopefully (I’ve) kind of set that standard for my kids one day to hopefully have them be able to strive and beat whatever I have done in college. That’s really my only goal is to live up to the expectations that my mom and dad had for me.”

Alex Forsyth’s and the Ducks’ final game of 2022 will be Dec. 28. It will be a 5 p.m. kickoff against North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl from Petco Park in San Diego.

