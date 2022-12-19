Fire consumes house after owner tries to thaw pipes, 3 displaced near Bend

DESCHUTES COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A single-wide manufactured home north of Bend burned completely on Sunday afternoon, according to Bend Fire & Rescue.

Just after noon, crews responded to a fire in the Tumalo area. Once there, they could see smoke rising from the back of the house.

A fire engine reached the property within nine minutes, but firefighters struggled to extinguish the flames as the fire had reached “void” spaces within the structure. Additionally, the 54-year-old house was also filled with “combustible material,” firefighters said.

By the time the fire was out, the house and most of the residents’ belongings were a “total loss.” Additionally, firefighters found one dead cat and said two more were missing. The Red Cross is helping the three adult residents find temporary housing.

Firefighters said the homeowner told them he had been trying to thaw frozen pipes with a heat gun at the back of the house. Unfortunately, the heat was conducted by the metal pipes into the building’s structure and the space between ceiling and roof. There, the hot pipes ignited flammable material in hard-to-reach areas of the house.

Firefighters say gentle heat is the best way to thaw frozen pipes and reminded the community to make sure any heaters they use are suitable for indoor use and to check for any combustible materials near metal pipes.

