Grand jury finds Portland police officer justified in death of 40-year-old man

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A grand jury has determined the use of deadly force by a Portland police officer during a shooting in the Hazelwood neighborhood this past July was justified, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

Police said the incident began on July 27 when officers responded to the 100 block of Southeast 126th Avenue after multiple 911 callers reported that a person was in a front yard of a home firing a gun. 911 dispatch could hear shots being fired in the background of those calls.

Officers arrived at the scene and, according to police, an officer from the Focused Intervention Team fired their weapon during the encounter and struck the suspect, identified as 40-year-old Aaron Douglas Stanton. Stanton was pronounced dead at the scene.

The FIT officer involved in the shooting wasn’t immediately identified due to concerns of doxing and threats, police said. The officer has since been identified as Joshua Dyk.

The attorney’s office said a grand jury returned a “not true bill” on Dec. 15, meaning the grand jury believed criminal charges against Dyk were not warranted.

