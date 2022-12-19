Man arrested in Tillamook one day after burglary, vehicle theft in Garibaldi

TILLAMOOK, Ore. (KPTV) - A 21-year-old man was arrested Sunday morning for burglary and vehicle theft, according to the Tillamook Police Department.

Just after 8 a.m., authorities responded to the Sheridan Square Senior Apartments, at 895 3rd Street, on the report of a suspicious man sleeping in a chair in the hallway. Officers arrived and found Edward Don Merrill, who was not a resident of the apartment complex.

Police said Merrill was a suspect in a burglary and vehicle theft in Garibaldi the day before that turned into a pursuit that ended up in the Tillamook area.

When officers attempted to take Merrill into custody, he ignored commands and tried to fight officers, according to police. Officers reportedly had to use handcuffs and leg irons to take Merrill into custody.

Merrill was booked into the Tillamook County Jail for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, assault on a public safety officer, felony elude, misdemeanor elude on foot, resisting arrest, reckless driving, and first-degree burglary.

According to police, there are other vehicle thefts where Merrill was recently arrested that have not yet made their way through the court system.

