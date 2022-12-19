Man dies after being struck by vehicle in N. Portland

kptv file image(KPTV file image.)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:25 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died Sunday evening after he was struck by a vehicle in the Kenton neighborhood, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Just after 9 p.m., North Precinct officers were called out to a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of North Columbia Boulevard and North Interstate Place. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man dead. The victim has not been identified at this time.

Police said the driver of the involved vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The Major Crash Team is leading the ongoing investigation. North Columbia Boulevard was closed from North Interstate Place to the I-5 overpass. Additionally, the area surrounding the intersection of North Argyle Street and North Interstate Place was also closed.

Anyone with information about the crash should contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-334935.

