Man working on car struck by semi-truck on Marquam Bridge; northbound lanes closed

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a semi-truck on the Marquam Bridge early Monday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

At about 5:15 a.m., officers were called out to a crash on northbound Interstate 5, on the Marquam Bridge. Police said the crash involved a semi-truck and a man outside of their car, working on it.

Officers arrived to the scene and found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries. The man, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital.

Police said the driver of the semi-truck remained at the scene.

No traffic moving across the top deck of the Marquam Bridge at the moment because of a crash. Traffic is backing up NB on I-5 at Macadam Ave. #pdxtraffic — Tony Martinez (@TonyMartinezGDO) December 19, 2022

The Major Crash Team is leading the investigation. Northbound I-5 will be closed at the Marquam Bridge while the investigation is ongoing. Southbound I-405 ramp to I-5 north will also be closed. Traffic is being diverted onto northbound I-405.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-335143.

