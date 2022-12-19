Multi-vehicle crash in Corvallis leaves 87-year-old woman dead, 2 injured

CORVALLIS, Ore. (KPTV) - A multi-vehicle crash on Highway 20 in Corvallis left an 87-year-old woman dead and two others injured Saturday evening, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the crash near Granger Avenue at about 4:30 p.m. An investigation showed that a Ford Explorer was traveling westbound when it crossed into the eastbound lane and crashed head-on into a mail truck. A Toyota Highlander, which was behind the Ford Explorer, was hit by the semi-truck after the initial collision.

The people inside the Toyota and the semi-truck were not injured. The driver and rear passenger of the Ford were injured and taken to the hospital in ambulances. The front seat passenger of the Ford, an 87-year-old woman, was found dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating whether drugs or alcohol were involved.

The mail inside the mail truck was delayed for several hours while Highway 20 was shut down. It was later transported to a postal site.

