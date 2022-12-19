Umatilla County drug dealer sentenced to 10 years in federal prison

UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A known drug dealer from Umatilla County was sentenced to federal prison on Monday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Oregon.

Jordan Anthony Camardese, 32, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, along with four years of supervised released. He was also ordered to forfeit a 9mm firearm.

The attorney’s office, citing court documents, Camardese confronted several people about their alleged gang affiliations near the Pendleton Market on Oct. 29, 2020. The people then left and traveled about one mile to a nearby auto detail shop, while Camardese got into a vehicle driven by his wife and sped after the group.

When Camardese arrived at the auto detail shop, there was another confrontation and Camardese was asked repeatedly to leave. The attorney’s office said Camardese pulled himself out of the passenger window and was seen holding a black handgun as he and his wife drove away.

Pendleton police officers responded and located Camardese less than a mile away. During a search of the vehicle, officers found distribution quantities of heroin and fentanyl, and assorted ammunition.

On Nov. 12, 2020, a federal grand jury returned a three-count indictment charging Camardese with possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, and possessing with intent to distribute heroin. Later, on July 13, 2021, a fourth charge of possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl was added.

Camardese was found guilty on all charges on Aug. 19, 2022, after a three-day jury trial.

