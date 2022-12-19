Washington Co. man gets 10 years for bank fraud, mail theft, poss. of meth

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A Washington County man will serve over 10 years behind bars after being found guilty of bank fraud, identity theft and possession of methamphetamine.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon says between June and Sept. 2020, William Anthony McCormack Jr., 40, stole bank checks and debit cards from mailboxes, primarily in Washington County. McCormack then made withdrawals from the victims’ bank accounts. The D.A.’s Office says on at least five instances, McCormack deposited stolen checks into victims’ bank accounts before immediately withdrawing the funds.

During a traffic stop in Sept. 2020 for speeding and driving with a suspended license, a Tualatin police officer arrested McCormack. A search found McCormack to have roughly 30 grams of meth and two 9mm handguns. Officers also discovered several driver’s licenses, U.S. passports and pieces of stolen mail in both McCormack’s car and a hotel room, according to the D.A.’s Office.

SEE ALSO: Former Portland-area non-profit director pleads guilty to stealing COVID relief funds

The same month, McCormack was served with a 12-count indictment for possession of stolen mail, possession of counterfeit U.S. Postal Service “arrow keys,” bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. In March 2021, McCormack was charged by superseding criminal information with one count each of bank fraud, aggravated identity theft and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He pled guilty to all three superseding criminal information charges while released on conditions and in a drug treatment program that same month.

Less than three weeks after entering the program and pleading guilty, McCormack fled. His whereabouts were unknown for over a year until an arrest by the Tigard Police Department in June.

With Monday’s sentencing, McCormack will serve 121 months in federal prison and five years’ supervised release. He’s also ordered to pay $8,553 in restitution to the victims.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.