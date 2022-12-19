Woman killed in crash in Corvallis

CORVALLIS Ore. (KPTV) - On Sunday, Dec. 18 around 4:30 p.m. deputies responded to a fatal crash on Highway 20, west of Circle Boulevard in Corvallis.

A Honda CRV was traveling eastbound when a Volkswagen Touareg, traveling in the opposite direction, left its lane at a curve in the road and hit the Honda head-on.

The 47-year-old female driver of the Honda was pronounced deceased at the scene. The 24-year-old male driver of the Touareg was taken to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center for minor injuries.

Highway 20 was closed for about four hours to investigate the crash. Detectives said it remained unclear whether alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

BCSO reported they responded to 13 crash deaths this year, which is more than Benton County has seen in over 20 years. Distracted driving, impaired driving, and an increase in vehicles on the roads were believed to be the main factors.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.