3-legged deer tangled in Christmas lights rescued by Oregon wildlife officials

A three-legged deer stands with Christmas lights tangled in its antlers in Dallas, Oregon.
A three-legged deer stands with Christmas lights tangled in its antlers in Dallas, Oregon.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:25 PM PST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DALLAS Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife on Monday freed a deer with just three legs that had managed to get its antlers entangled in holiday lights.

Residents of Dallas have given the deer the moniker Tripod. Pictures shared by ODFW on social media show him with green Christmas light strings wrapped around his antlers.

Tripod the three-legged deer has Christmas lights cut off his antlers by an ODFW employee.
Tripod the three-legged deer has Christmas lights cut off his antlers by an ODFW employee.

Tripod was sedated by ODFW personnel, who then cut off the lights before releasing him.

A sedated deer nicknamed "Tripod" because he only has three legs.
A sedated deer nicknamed "Tripod" because he only has three legs.

According to the ODFW, Tripod’s missing leg has entirely recovered, and he appears to move around without any problems.

