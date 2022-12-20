Crash on Highway 199 leaves 2 dead, 1 injured
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:33 AM PST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A head-on crash on Highway 199, near milepost 5 in Josephine County, left two people dead and another with serious injuries early Sunday morning, according to Oregon State Police.
OSP trooper responded to the crash at about 2:15 a.m. An investigation revealed that a Toyota Prius was traveling northbound in the southbound lane of Highway 199 when it hit a southbound Kia Sedona. The driver of the Toyota, 22-year-old Karlee Ann Hawley, and the driver of the Kia, 51-year-old Kai He, both died in the crash.
A 26-year-old passenger of the Kia was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.