Crash on Highway 199 leaves 2 dead, 1 injured

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A head-on crash on Highway 199, near milepost 5 in Josephine County, left two people dead and another with serious injuries early Sunday morning, according to Oregon State Police.

OSP trooper responded to the crash at about 2:15 a.m. An investigation revealed that a Toyota Prius was traveling northbound in the southbound lane of Highway 199 when it hit a southbound Kia Sedona. The driver of the Toyota, 22-year-old Karlee Ann Hawley, and the driver of the Kia, 51-year-old Kai He, both died in the crash.

A 26-year-old passenger of the Kia was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

