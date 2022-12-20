Crash on Highway 234 leaves 81-year-old man dead

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash in Jackson County, on Highway 234 near milepost 11, left a man dead Friday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police.

OSP troopers responded to the crash at about 4 p.m. They found that a Nissan Frontier was traveling westbound near Table Rock Road when it drifted into the shoulder of the highway and hit a driveway embankment.

The driver, 81-year-old James Robertson of Central Point was found dead at the scene.

