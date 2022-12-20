Eastbound lanes of I-84 closed at Troutdale due to icy conditions, several crashes

TROUTDALE, Ore. (KPTV) - All lanes of eastbound Interstate 84 are closed early Tuesday morning due to icy road conditions and several crashes.

The Oregon Department of Transportation closed the eastbound lanes at about 5:16 a.m. ODOT confirmed there are semi-trucks crashed along I-84 at various points. There’s no word at this time if anyone was injured in those crashes.

According to ODOT, black ice is a big issue Tuesday morning.

There’s no estimated time for when the eastbound lanes of the interstate will reopen. Drivers should avoid the area or expect long delays.

(5:30 A.M.) ODOT has closed I-84 eastbound at Troutdale due to crashes from freezing rain / snow. Plan accordingly before you take off this morning. #PDX #ORwx #WAwx https://t.co/c63qZMuChb pic.twitter.com/zFsCNkKBD3 — Jeff Forgeron (@WeatherJefe) December 20, 2022

The Washington State Department of Transportation SW said both directions of SR-14 are closed due to a crash involving a jackknifed semi-truck near the Clark County and Skamania County line, near milepost 22.

Alert: Both directions of SR 14 are CLOSED due to a crash involving a jack knifed semi near the Clark/Skamania County line, near milepost 22.



With cold wet weather in the forecast this week, plan for extra travel time and check conditions before you go: https://t.co/fnsQ9kMyG2 pic.twitter.com/wz9KFtoChY — WSDOT SW (@wsdot_sw) December 20, 2022

