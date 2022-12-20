Eastbound lanes of I-84 closed at Troutdale due to icy conditions, several crashes
TROUTDALE, Ore. (KPTV) - All lanes of eastbound Interstate 84 are closed early Tuesday morning due to icy road conditions and several crashes.
The Oregon Department of Transportation closed the eastbound lanes at about 5:16 a.m. ODOT confirmed there are semi-trucks crashed along I-84 at various points. There’s no word at this time if anyone was injured in those crashes.
According to ODOT, black ice is a big issue Tuesday morning.
There’s no estimated time for when the eastbound lanes of the interstate will reopen. Drivers should avoid the area or expect long delays.
The Washington State Department of Transportation SW said both directions of SR-14 are closed due to a crash involving a jackknifed semi-truck near the Clark County and Skamania County line, near milepost 22.
This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story as new details come in.
