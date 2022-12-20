Energy experts give Oregonian’s advice in preparation of ice storm.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Wednesday marks the first official day of winter and it appears we’ll see some wicked weather right behind it. Ahead of what’s expected to be a widespread freezing rain and ice storm going into Christmas weekend, a few tips for renters and homeowners:

Let your faucet drip to prevent a pipe burst.

Open your cabinets.

Keep your thermostat at or around 60 degrees.

“Number one: making sure that you’re setting the temperature right,” said Cameron Starr, Senior Customer Service Strategy Manager with Energy Trust of Oregon. “When no one is home, you can save on energy costs by lowering your thermostat to about 50 to 60 degrees. When you are home you can keep the thermostat set at 65 or 68 depending on your level of comfort. Number two is to seal any gaps. If you’re in an older home like mine, sometimes the windows can be a little drafty. So sealing those gaps and cracks, whether that’s at your windows or doors can help keep the warm air inside and the colder air from coming in. Weather stripping or door sweeps can help with that.”

Energy Trust of Oregon works with over 2 million energy customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington use less energy, as well as save on energy costs.

“As it gets cold, there is a risk for pipes freezing in the house,” said Starr. “One thing you can do, especially if you have a kitchen faucet that has an exterior pipe is open the cabinets in your kitchen. That will allow the warm air to circulate around those pipes when you’re heating your home at night to avoid that. Make sure you know where the main water shut-off is in your home. That way if you do need to access it you’ll know where it’s at right away in an emergency.”

For renters, try to touch base with your landlord if you’re unclear on what are tenant responsibilities and what are landlord responsibilities.

Power companies are also preparing for any potential outages that come with the possible storm.

PGE says:

As always, PGE meteorologists and teams are looking at the weather forecast and preparing for the possibility of power outages.

We prepare for outages year-round by inspecting equipment and trimming trees to reduce tree-related outages, but with ice in the forecast, it’s still a good idea for folks to be prepared for the possibility of impacts to power.

While PGE will work to restore any power outages as quickly as safety allows, we’d encourage customers to prepare their outage kits – gathering flashlights, extra batteries, car chargers for cell phones and having some ready-to-eat food and water handy. Additional winter readiness tips are available on our website.

If customers lose power, they can report it by calling PGE (503-464-7777) or through the PGE mobile app. If power goes out, we’ll be updating portlandgeneral.com/outages with the latest information on estimated time for power to be restored. And as always, please encourage folks to stay far away from any downed power lines and to call PGE to report them.

According to Pacific Power:

“Wintery blasts can be unpredictable and lead to power outages,” said Allen Berreth, vice president, operations. “We are always prepared to respond with crews at the ready to repair damage as fast as possible and reduce the amount of time any customer is without service.”

To ensure that you are prepared for outages, we ask that every home maintain an Emergency Outage Kit that includes the following:

Flashlight

Battery-operated radio and clock

Extra batteries

Non-perishable foods

Manual can opener

Bottled water

Blankets

If a power outage occurs, Pacific Power encourages customers to first check their fuses and circuit breakers. If the power failure was not caused inside the home or business, customers should report the outage to Pacific Power at 1-877-508-5088 or by texting OUT to 722797.

Get the App. The Pacific Power App for mobile devices can become invaluable during an outage. You can report and track an outage affecting you from your mobile device. The app is free and can be downloaded on the App Store or Google Play.

Pacific Power suggests these safety precautions once a storm has hit:

Stay away from all downed power lines and utility lines. Even if the lines are not sparking, they could be energized and extremely dangerous. Call 911 immediately, then report it to Pacific Power at 1-877-508-5088.

Extensive rain may cause flooding or landslides. Be especially careful of any standing water or even soggy ground. A live down wire may seem to be a safe distance away, but it is still extremely dangerous due to wet conditions.

Don’t drive over downed power lines.

