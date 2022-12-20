FBI seeks possible victims of former Oregon anesthesiologist accused of sex abuse

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The FBI-Portland division and U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Oregon are seeking possible victims of a man charged with sexual abuse.

The FBI says Andrew Davoodian, a former Oregon-based anesthesiologist, was indicted on Nov. 8 on one count of sexually abusive contact.

SEE ALSO: 1 arrested in connection to multiple fires in Northeast Salem

Citing court documents, the FBI says Davoodian “knowingly engaged in, attempted to engage in, caused, and attempted to cause sexual contact with a 14-year-old victim” while on a plane that was departing Portland International Airport on July 5, 2019.

Investigators believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

“These allegations are extremely distressing and tragically, we believe there could be more victims of sexual abuse,” says Kieran L. Ramsey, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Portland Field Office. “We are now urgently seeking to identify any other victims as a result. One of our primary goals at the FBI is to protect our most vulnerable, our children. If anyone believes they may have been the victim of sexual abuse at the hands of Andrew Davoodian, please contact the FBI immediately. We are here to help those who have been victimized, while we also protect others from further harm.”

SEE ALSO: Oregon bans sale of new gas-powered cars after 2035

Anyone with information about the case, or believe you or someone you know may have helpful information, please contact the FBI Portland Field Office at 503-224-4181 or contact local law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.