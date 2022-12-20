Lillard passes Drexler for all-time Blazers scoring record

OKLAHOMA CITY OK. (KPTV) – Portland Trail Blazers star player and point guard Damian Lillard passed Clyde Drexler as the franchise’s all-time leading scorer Monday night against Oklahoma City.

Previous record-holder Drexler scored 18,050 points over 867 games playing for Portland. Lillard passed Drexler’s record in his 730th game with the Blazers while making the first of two free throws in the third quarter Monday.

“Damian’s commitment to Portland is now incapsulated with this prestigious career milestone,” said Portland Trail Blazers General Manager, Joe Cronin. “His dedication, humility and hard work have been pillars for his path to this very moment. On behalf of the organization, we would like to congratulate Damian on this great achievement and look forward to many more.”

Lillard debuted with the Blazers on Oct. 31, 2012 against the Lakers.

