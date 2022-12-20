At Little Kitchen Academy, kids are doing the cooking

TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) – Little Kitchen Academy is welcoming kids 3 and up to learn how to cook all kinds of meals in a kitchen made just for them! Kids do everything from prepping, cooking, and even setting the table!

In addition to their regular classes, they do host workshops just in time for winter break! Learn more on their website here.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.