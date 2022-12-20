At Little Kitchen Academy, kids are doing the cooking

Little Kitchen Academy is welcoming kids 3 and up to learn how to cook all kinds of meals in a kitchen made just for them!
By Ayo Elise
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 9:02 AM PST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) – Little Kitchen Academy is welcoming kids 3 and up to learn how to cook all kinds of meals in a kitchen made just for them! Kids do everything from prepping, cooking, and even setting the table!

In addition to their regular classes, they do host workshops just in time for winter break! Learn more on their website here.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Shauna gets wrapping tips to create the prettiest presents under the Christmas tree
Shauna gets wrapping tips to create the prettiest presents under the Christmas tree
Shauna gets wrapping tips to create the prettiest presents under the Christmas tree
Shauna gets wrapping tips to create the prettiest presents under the Christmas tree
Show and Tell with Tony: Bob Moore, founder of Bob's Red Mill
Show and Tell with Tony: Bob Moore, founder of Bob’s Red Mill
Beaverton bridal shop offers a few lucky brides chance to win dress this holiday season
Beaverton bridal shop offers a few lucky brides chance to win free dress this holiday season