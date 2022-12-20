Multnomah Co., City of Portland declare state of emergency ahead of bitterly cold winter storm

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Multnomah County and Portland officials issued a state of emergency Tuesday afternoon ahead of a bitterly cold winter storm that was forecasted to arrive in the area starting Wednesday.

The state of emergency, which started Tuesday, Dec. 20, was meant to alert the public to the life-threatening temperatures and give the county flexibility to respond.

The County and the City of Portland announced plans to open four severe weather shelters from 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 until they are longer needed.

The locations were set to be announced early Wednesday and posted on Multnomah County’s Care for When it’s Cold page. All sites will welcome pets and will be accessible to people with disabilities. Free transportation to warming shelters will be available by calling 2-1-1 or by accessing TriMet during the emergency.

The National Weather Service is predicting lows reaching 15 degrees beginning Wednesday evening with a potential wind-chill in East County nearing zero to minus 2 degrees. Forecasts for later in the week show a risk of freezing rain.

The Joint Office of Homeless Services said they will continue street outreach efforts and work to provide cold-weather survival gear and information about severe weather shelters.

“Declaring a state of emergency doesn’t just enhance the tools we have to plan, coordinate and gather the additional resources with severe weather bearing down on us. It also signals to our community that the conditions we expect are legitimately dangerous and life threatening,” Chair Kafoury said. “Please check in with your neighbors often, share information, and volunteer or donate if you’re able.”

Mayor Ted Wheeler is also planning to declare a state emergency for the city of Portland beginning Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

