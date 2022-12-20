NE Portland family loses life-saving equipment for special needs daughter in fire.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - On the night of Dec. 11 fire raced through a Northeast Portland family’s home, destroying life-saving equipment for a young girl with special needs.

Portland Fire & Rescue arrived to a home up in flames on NE Willow Street where Anna Collver and her two daughters were home sound asleep.

“I went to bed around 9, 9:30 p.m. At about 11:30 my daughter came banging on my door and got me up and said there was a fire in the kitchen,” says Collver. “I ran in there thinking It was small enough that I can put it out. It wasn’t. It was already up to the ceiling and spreading… I grabbed the kids and grabbed my jacket off the back of the front door and run out of the house.”

No one was hurt, but they lost their therapy cat who was in the home. The fire caused severe smoke damage, forcing them to live in a hotel. Anna’s 6-year daughter, Ella, has syngap1, a rare genetic mutation that is genetically linked to autism and causes epilepsy and other health problems. She recently had stomach surgery and now depends medical equipment to live, requiring 24/7 care.

“Just that alone is terrifying to find out that your daughter needs to have a stomach tube to survive and then to go through this, it’s just… I’m in shock about it,” says Collver.

But her medical needs, like wipes, milk and therapy trampoline burned in the fire. The Red Cross stepped in to help Anna get some of the medical equipment they need. Anna and her family continue to live in a hotel trying to figure out their next step.

“I’m at a loss right now. I don’t know where I’m going from here, trying to get it sorted out what’s next,” says Collver. “I’ve been fighting tears this whole time.”

Fire officials say they have not determined what caused the fire.

For those who would like to help the Collver’s, a GoFundMe can be found here.

