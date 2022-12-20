Oregon bans sale of new gas-powered cars after 2035

Rebecca DeWhitt charges her electric vehicle in the driveway of the Portland, Ore., home she rents on Sept. 30, 2022. DeWhitt and her partner aren't allowed to use the rental home's garage and so they charge their EV using an extension cord that plugs into a standard electrical outlet outside their front door. The great transition to electric vehicles is underway for homeowners who can charge their cars in a private garage, but for millions of renters like DeWhitt, access to charging remains a significant barrier. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus)(Gillian Flaccus | AP)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:10 PM PST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OREGON (KPTV) – A vote by Oregon policymakers Monday will make the sale of new gas-powered passenger vehicles a thing of the past by 2035.

The decision was made during a special meeting of the Oregon Environmental Quality Commission on Monday afternoon.

Referred to as the “Advanced Clean Cars II Rules,” the changes will not only stop new sales of gas-powered passenger cars but also updates the Low Emission Vehicle Program rules to be identical to California’s current light-duty vehicle emission standards.

The new rules will allow for continued sales of hybrid vehicles, running primarily on electricity but also gas.

The ban doesn’t apply to gas cars currently on the road or purchased before the ban goes into effect.

