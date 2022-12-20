Oregon bans sale of new gas-powered cars after 2035

OREGON (KPTV) – A vote by Oregon policymakers Monday will make the sale of new gas-powered passenger vehicles a thing of the past by 2035.

The decision was made during a special meeting of the Oregon Environmental Quality Commission on Monday afternoon.

Referred to as the “Advanced Clean Cars II Rules,” the changes will not only stop new sales of gas-powered passenger cars but also updates the Low Emission Vehicle Program rules to be identical to California’s current light-duty vehicle emission standards.

The new rules will allow for continued sales of hybrid vehicles, running primarily on electricity but also gas.

The ban doesn’t apply to gas cars currently on the road or purchased before the ban goes into effect.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.