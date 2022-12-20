OSP: Driver dies after crashing into tree on Hwy 18, speed likely a factor

POLK COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 18 in Polk County Saturday evening, according to Oregon State Police.

Just before 6 p.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on the highway near milepost 15. OSP said an investigation showed a 2016 Toyota Avalon was westbound when the driver lost control on a curve, left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

The driver of the Toyota, identified as 51-year-old Brandy D. Terry, of Lincoln City, was pronounced dead at the scene.

OSP said a witness reported the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway. Speed is being considered as a contributing factor in the crash.

