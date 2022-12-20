PPB investigating after pedestrian killed in NE Portland crash

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A pedestrian was struck and killed in NE Portland Monday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Officers with the North Precinct responded at 6:24 p.m. to the 14100 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard on reports of a crash. Arriving officers found an adult male with life-threatening injuries.

PPB said despite medical attention, the man died from his injuries at a local hospital.

The driver remained on the scene, PPB says.

The Major Crash Team is responding, shutting down Northeast Sandy Boulevard from Northeast 141st Avenue to Northeast 147th Avenue while the team investigates.

No further information is available at this time.

