Rollover crash on Highway 84 leaves a man dead

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 2:34 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on Highway 84 near milepost 188 left a man dead Monday, according to Oregon State Police.

OSP troopers responded to the crash and found that a white 2000 Ford F350 was driving eastbound when it crashed into the guardrail and rolled over. The driver, 39-year-old Chad Michael Flynn, was found dead at the scene. The passenger, a 45-year-old woman had minor injuries.

OSP believes both the driver and the passenger were not wearing seatbelts. The accident is under investigation.

The road was closed for about three and a half hours.

