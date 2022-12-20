Rollover crash on Interstate 84 leaves a man dead

UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on Interstate 84 near milepost 188 left a man dead Monday, according to Oregon State Police.

OSP troopers responded to the crash and found that a white 2000 Ford F350 was driving eastbound when it crashed into the guardrail and rolled over. The driver, 39-year-old Chad Michael Flynn, was found dead at the scene. The passenger, a 45-year-old woman, had minor injuries.

OSP believes both the driver and the passenger were not wearing seatbelts. The accident is under investigation.

The road was closed for about three and a half hours.

