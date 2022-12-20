Salem woman killed in crosswalk; driver remains at scene

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – A pedestrian was struck and killed in Salem Monday afternoon, according to the Salem Police Department.

Salem officers responded at 2:30 p.m. to the intersection of State ST and High ST NE on reports of a crash. Arriving officers found the pedestrian, later identified as 54-year-old Denise Marie Vandyke, injured. Vandyke was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

Salem P.D. says the early investigation shows Vandyke was in the southeast corner of the intersection, waiting to enter the crosswalk at State ST to travel northbound. The driver of a van was stopped at the intersection for a red light, preparing to turn eastbound on State ST.

When the pedestrian signal changed for Vandyke, she began entering the crosswalk and the van turned as well, hitting Vandyke.

The driver of the van remained at the scene and has cooperated with officers, Salem P.D. says.

No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.