Tillamook workers vote to stay unionized

TILLAMOOK Ore. (KPTV) - Tillamook dairy workers have voted to continue to be represented by Teamsters Local 58.

Workers at the Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) voted 111 to 91 to remain in the union in ballots tallied on November 30. This represents an 87% turnout, according to a news release.

The Tillamook County Dairy Association (TCCA) is a group of Tillamook County farms that make cheese and other dairy products under the Tillamook brand. The company has its corporate office in Tillamook, Oregon, the location of its main creamery.

TCCA employees have been represented by Local 58 for years. However, on October 13 a worker requested that a decertification election be held by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). Employees at TCCA facilities located around Tillamook County who worked in the cheese, whey, package, ice cream, lab, traffic, cold storage, farm store, and utility departments were included in the petition.

The NLRB withholds the identities of petitioners, and NLRB records don’t indicate that a third party was involved in the campaign, so it’s unknown what motivated the de-certification attempt (like the National Right-to-Work Foundation, according to Northwest Labor Press.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.