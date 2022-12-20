‘Traffic fatalities are at epidemic levels’: Pedestrian deaths in Portland reach 70-year high

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland just hit a record it never wanted to reach: the number of pedestrians killed in crashes just reached a 70-year high.

The Portland Police Bureau’s Trash Division and Major Crash Team says the city hit 31 deaths for the year, on Monday night. That ties the number reached in both 1952 and 1950.

A spokesperson for the bureau wrote, “Despite advances in technology, infrastructure, education and awareness, we are still not solving the problem and our traffic fatalities are at epidemic levels.”

The bureau also said the city is at 66 total traffic deaths, only one less than last year, which is a 35-year high.

