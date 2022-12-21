74-year-old Salem woman killed in hit-and-run

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A pedestrian died in a hit-and-run accident in Salem Tuesday evening, according to the Salem Police Department.

At about 5:30 p.m., a 74-year-old woman was found injured on the road near Madrona Avenue and Woodbridge Court.

An investigation showed that the woman, Linda Louise Wisher, was walking along Madrona Avenue and crossed the driveway to an apartment complex. She was hit by the car while leaving the property and was dragged several hundred feet. The driver did not stay at the scene.

Wisher was taken in an ambulance to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Salem Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Salem Police Traffic Team at 503-588-6171.

