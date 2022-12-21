Caught on cam: Police officer frees deer caught in fence

An Anne Arundel County police sergeant freed a deer that got its antlers stuck in a fence. (SOURCE: Anne Arundel County Police)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 10:11 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A police sergeant in Maryland came to the rescue recently when a deer got its antlers stuck in a fence.

The deer got himself caught in Anne Arundel County on Friday.

It took a good bit of effort for Police Sgt. Matt Hall to get the young deer buck out because the frightened animal kept struggling.

But Hall finally did it, and the deer broke free.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Marie Gluesenkamp Perez and Joe Kent
Joe Kent concedes WA House election against Marie Gluesenkamp Perez
This undated U.S. State Department photo shows Ambassador Lynne M. Tracy. The Senate has voted...
Senate confirms new US ambassador to Russia
President Joe Biden shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he welcomes...
Zelenskyy gets White House welcome from Biden before talks
Millions of people are expected to travel this holiday season
Holiday travelers: know your rights & when you’re owed a refund
Police Lights
Person shot during robbery in SE Portland