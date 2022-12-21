Highway 66 crash leaves man dead

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash at the intersection of Highway 66 and Clover Creek Road in Klamath County left a man dead Monday evening, according to Oregon State Police.

OSP Troopers responded to the crash at about 7:35 p.m. An investigation showed that a maroon 2006 Ford Escape was driving into the intersection when an oncoming silver 2012 Dodge Ram 2500 crashed into the driver’s side.

The driver of the Ford, 26-year-old Elijah Nathanial Allen of White City, was severely injured and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Dodge Ram was not injured.

OSP closed the road for about seven hours while investigating.

