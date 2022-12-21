How to prepare for possible power outages during Oregon’s winter storm

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - With a bitterly cold winter storm approaching starting Thursday and continuing Friday, there are several steps you can take to prepare for the possibility of power outages.

Power outages can happen when ice accumulates on power lines causing them to break or when ice accumulates on tree branches causing them to fall onto power lines.

Ice storm for I-5 corridor and metro area Friday, then warming for some of us Christmas Eve

Power companies in Oregon like Portland General Electric prepare year-round for outages caused by weather but in some cases, outages could last for hours or even days.

PGE recommends people prepare an outage kit for their home that includes:

Flashlight or headlamps and extra batteries.

Battery-powered or hand crank radio and alarm clock or watch.

Car charger for your cell phone, laptops and/or tablets.

72-hour supply of ready-to-eat food and water.

Extra blankets.

Bottled water for people and animals.

Other tips include:

If you have an electric garage door opener, learn how to operate it manually.

Protect home electronics by investing in surge protection equipment.

To report a power outage, download PGE’s app or visit their website at portlandgeneral.com/outage.

Pacific Power customers can log in to their account online to report a power outage, call 1-877-508-5088, or text “OUT” to 722797.

