Joe Kent concedes WA House election against Marie Gluesenkamp Perez

Marie Gluesenkamp Perez and Joe Kent
Marie Gluesenkamp Perez and Joe Kent(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:34 AM PST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KPTV) - Joe Kent, Republican candidate for Washington’s third congressional district, conceded Wednesday to Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez.

The Trump-backed candidate said he called Gluesenkamp Perez Wednesday morning to congratulate her on her victory.

“While I’m disappointed that we did not prevail, our campaign and our supporters have a lot to be proud of,” said Kent in a statement. “I want to thank our many staffers, volunteers, donors, and voters. I’m also grateful to the leaders in the state and county Republican parties who worked hard to ensure this was a legitimate election.”

Gluesenkamp Perez won with about 50.5% of the vote in a close election, according to the Seattle Times.

Kent intends to run for the same position again in two years.

“I will have more to say in early January,” he said. “Rest assured that I’m not done yet.”

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

PACCT at PDX
Adorable therapy dogs greet travelers at PDX
One person injured in a shooting at SE 9th and SE Market
Person shot during robbery in SE Portland
74-year-old Salem woman killed in hit-and-run
74-year-old Salem woman killed in hit-and-run
Guns and ammunition seized by police
Police: Felon found with 8 handguns during traffic stop in NE Portland