Joe Kent concedes WA House election against Marie Gluesenkamp Perez

(KPTV) - Joe Kent, Republican candidate for Washington’s third congressional district, conceded Wednesday to Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez.

The Trump-backed candidate said he called Gluesenkamp Perez Wednesday morning to congratulate her on her victory.

“While I’m disappointed that we did not prevail, our campaign and our supporters have a lot to be proud of,” said Kent in a statement. “I want to thank our many staffers, volunteers, donors, and voters. I’m also grateful to the leaders in the state and county Republican parties who worked hard to ensure this was a legitimate election.”

Gluesenkamp Perez won with about 50.5% of the vote in a close election, according to the Seattle Times.

Kent intends to run for the same position again in two years.

“I will have more to say in early January,” he said. “Rest assured that I’m not done yet.”

